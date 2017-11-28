The season of giving begins with Giving Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but do you know about Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is all about giving back to those who need it most.

The event has taken place every Tuesday after Thanksgiving since 2012 and this Giving Tuesday many local non-profit organizations are asking for your help.

The season of giving officially starts with Giving Tuesday and the executive director of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee told 22News that they really depend on the generosity of people to help those in need during the holiday season.

“For Giving Tuesday it’s really important for us to get the donations, especially kicking off the holiday season,” said Andrea Marion. “We’re getting in gear to start giving out more food. People have to make choices between paying for heat or buying Christmas presents, so we’re just here to elevate some of the financial stress.”

For each dollar donated to Lorraine’s, a dollar will be matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but Marion said that any kind of donation made on Giving Tuesday will make a difference.

“Turkeys are on sale real cheap so I bought two last week and I bought four more and I just dropped them off so if you can do it I suggest you do it, I enjoy doing it,” said Sal Polizzi.

Local businesses participating in Giving Tuesday include the Dakin Humane Society, Springfield Rescue Mission and Girls Inc. in Holyoke.