The search for answers: Dozens of murders unsolved in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are more than 80 unsolved murders in Hampden County, cases that have gone cold, and killers who have never been caught.

The youngest victim, 10-year-old Holly Piirainen, was last seen in Sturbridge 24 years ago; the oldest victim, 81-year-old Doris Alzak, was found dead in her Springfield home in 2011.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News regardless of whether the murder occurred this year or 50-years-ago, they never stop searching for the killers. “We really never put them down, we continue to work on them as though they happened the day before.”

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has a “cold case unit” dedicated to finding answers. “We’ve done that very successfully in the past few years, and we’ll continue to do that. We continue to work on cases very vigorously, cases that we believe we can solve and bring justice to victims and their families.”

Their efforts are what led to the arrest of Gary Schara, the prime suspect in the murder of Lisa Ziegert in Agawam 25-years ago.

Gulluni said the Cold Case Unit is constantly re-visiting unsolved murders to see whether there’s new forensic technology, like DNA Phenotyping, that could help give them the answers they’ve been looking for.

According to the District Attorney’s Office website, 5 cold cases have been solved in recent years.