Suspects arrested in Louisiana slayings

(WVLA) Authorities have arrested the suspect accused of fatally shooting four people in Louisiana.

Three people were fatally shot Sunday inside an East Feliciana Parish home. The three victims have been identified as Gerald Parker, Gerald Tate and Laquan Whitfield.

On the same day, Christopher Price was shot and killed at the Crossroad’s Grocery Store in Zachary.

Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in Alabama have taken 36-year-old Taurus Ike Hamilton into custody in connection to the four murders.

Hamilton’s mother, Belinda Folse, was also taken into custody for helping him escape from Louisiana.

