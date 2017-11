CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When we’re all trapped inside this winter, it may be a good idea to have some beverages handy… especially some winter-themed ones!

Here to help us is Michelle MacDonald, from the Toasted Owl Tavern.

These cocktails will be sure to spice up your holiday party this year!

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 on 22News, and at 1 on the CW Springfield.