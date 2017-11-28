South Hadley Electric Light Department under new leadership; looking at rates

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Electric Light Department is under new leadership.

General Manager Sean Fitzgerald told 22News he’s looking to modernize the South Hadley Electric Light Department. That begins with taking a look at the rates.

Fitzgerald says any changes wouldn’t go into effect until next year and would need to be approved by the board. He said increases would likely only impact certain operational and customer service charges, not the electricity itself.

“South Hadley has enjoyed being one of the lowest rates in the state. I think any changes that we are going to make in the future, we would remain in the bottom ten. Then changes would be very minimal in impact,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said they will also take a look at their mutual aid system, expanding their fiber optic network and adding more solar power to municipal buildings.

The Know Your Town meeting is at Town Hall at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.