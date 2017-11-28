Senate leader says interns may get training on harassment

BOSTON (AP) — Legislative interns at the Massachusetts Statehouse may be offered training and education for avoiding sexual harassment in the workplace.

That’s according to Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg, who provided some additional information Tuesday about two sexual misconduct complaints he was aware of since his tenure began as Senate leader in 2015.

One allegation was made against an intern whom Rosenberg says was no longer working for the Senate. He didn’t say how the case was resolved or the circumstances under which the intern left.

He says the other case involved a staffer who made a complaint against someone he described as a “visitor” to the Statehouse. He offered no other details.

Rosenberg says the Senate has a “zero tolerance policy” for sexual harassment and he knew of no complaints against any lawmakers.