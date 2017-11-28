Sell your race car parts at this weekend’s auction/trade show

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you looking to sell your race car, or parts? The Hoosier Tire East/Sunoco Race Fuel New England Auction/Trade Show at the MassMutual Center is looking for race cars and parts to auction off this Saturday, December 2 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with viewing of parts from 9:15 a.m until 10:15 a.m.

“New England is swap-meet country and we are trying to start a new tradition with doing an auction at the show on Saturday, December 2 with no risk or no fees to the sellers,” stated Joe Lewandoski.

For any questions, please contact Don Sorel, Jr at 413-246-8452 or Joe Lewandoski at 386-843-4898. You can sell your parts for free as there will be no fees.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10 for adults with kids 12 and under free. There will be free parking in The Riverfront Parking Lot and a free shuttle service by King Ward Coach Lines to the MassMutual Center.

For more information, please visit www.neracersauction.com or the Facebook page at New England Racers Auction & Trade Show.