Scaramucci resigns from university advisory board

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from a Tufts University advisory board after the school postponed a speech he was scheduled to deliver.

Adm. James Stavridis, dean of the university’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, said Scaramucci resigned Tuesday, effective immediately.

Scaramucci was scheduled to speak Monday. A Tufts spokesman said the event would be delayed until “legal matters” are resolved.

Scaramucci threatened a lawsuit over what his lawyer called a defamatory opinion piece published in the student newspaper this month that called him an “unethical opportunist” and urged his removal from the board.

Lawyers for the student who wrote the opinion piece say Scaramucci’s threatened lawsuit was without merit and the piece is protected by the First Amendment.

Scaramucci is a 1986 Tufts graduate.