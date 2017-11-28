Revitalize CDC celebrating 25 years of helping local residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tuesday night to celebrate a quarter century of helping people in our region.

Revitalize CDC has been rebuilding homes for low income families, children, the elderly, and people with special needs in western Massachusetts for 25 years.

Tuesday night served as a sort of family reunion, and a “thank you” for making a difference to the volunteers, sponsors, donors and recipients.

“Because thanks to them, we’ve completed over 700 homes in western Massachusetts,” Revitalize CDC CEO Colleen Loveless told 22News. “We’ve done that with 10,000 volunteers and worked on 42 non-profit facilities.”

Those non-profit facilities include parks and playgrounds in Holyoke and Springfield.

The CDC has volunteers from Maine to Virginia.

Their vision: a safe, healthy and energy efficient home for everyone.