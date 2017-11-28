Orphaned bear cubs return to the wild

(KSL) Two orphaned bear cubs are back in the Utah wilderness just in time to hibernate.

The cubs have spent the past three months growing up after losing their mom, who was hit by a car.

The two cubs have been with three other orphaned bears at the Utah State University Rehab Center, getting them ready to hibernate for the winter.

“We try to release them in areas where there’s not a lot of cabins, or camping or domestic livestock grazing to give them the best chance of success and not set them up for failure,” said Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologist Riley Peck.

Both cubs were fitted with GPS tracking collars and will be tracked over the next few years.