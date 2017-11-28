Now is the time to consider switching to snow tires

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers may want to consider switching to snow tires in the next few weeks.

The owner of Al’s Tire and Auto Repair in Westfield, Michael Morin, said now is a prime time to switch your summer tires to winter tires.

Morin said snow could fall any time, and you want to have those tires on before the roads get icy.

Morin also noted that even for drivers who use all season tires, now is a good time to have tires looked at by a mechanic to make sure they have enough tread.

“You only need two 30 seconds of tread on your tires to pass Massachusetts state inspection,” Morin told 22News. “Two 30 seconds might get you a sticker, but it’s not going to stop real well on the snow and the ice.”

Winter tires are made of a different, softer type of rubber than all season tires that make them better suited to snow and ice.