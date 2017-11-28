No Christmas tree shortage in western Massachusetts

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – If you haven’t picked out your Christmas tree yet, there’s not much cause for worry.

While there’s a major Christmas tree shortage across the country, western Massachusetts growers haven’t felt the impact.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there’s a smaller supply of Christmas trees this year. The shortage is being blamed on the recession in 2007 and 2008, when growers didn’t plant as many trees. Ten years later, we’re seeing the result.

Since the supply is down, growers have been forced to raise prices in several states. But there’s no sticker shock around here.

Karen Randall of Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse told 22News she hasn’t heard about any shortages at the tree farms in western Massachusetts.

“It’s in other parts of the country right now, I have not heard it locally,” Karen Randall of Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse told 22News. “Our trees have been about the same price for the last several years.”

As for tree prices, Randall said they can range from $25 for a small tree, to $75 for a tree that’s 10 feet tall.