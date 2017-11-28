New movie theater coming soon to the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A movie theater may soon be returning to Holyoke Mall.

According to the Cinemark website, a new theater is coming soon to the Holyoke Mall, and the mall’s website lists Cinemark as a featured tenant “coming soon.” The mall used to have a movie theater that closed in the 80s, and some shoppers said bringing one back could be good for business.

Darlene Westcott of Palmer told 22News, “Of course. You’re already there, the kids want to see a movie. Hey, you go see a movie, and I’ll do your Christmas shopping. Yeah, it makes sense.”

22News contacted both Cinemark and the Holyoke Mall to find out when the theater would be opening, but did not hear back.