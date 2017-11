SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –¬†There was another sign of progress Tuesday in the I-91 construction project through downtown Springfield.

Tuesday morning, workers were removing the traffic signals at the end of the ramp for Temporary Exit 7-6.

That exit closed two weeks ago, with the original Exits 7 and 6 re-opening to traffic.

Without the signal, traffic coming off the ramp from the North End Bridge and from Birine Avenue does not have to stop