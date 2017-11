BOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a small earthquake in Massachusetts Monday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.6 magnitude earthquake at 8:48 p.m. was centered in Boxborough and was about 6.8 kilometers below the surface.

I doubt anyone there felt it, but there was an EARTHQUAKE in Massachusetts Monday night. Magnitude 1.6 at approximately 8:48pm in Boxborough. pic.twitter.com/qKFyJ1iNq5 — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) November 28, 2017

An earthquake of that magnitude would likely not be felt by anyone in the area or cause any damage.