MGM Springfield looking to fill a variety of positions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a job – you might be in luck! MGM Springfield is looking to fill a variety of positions, and is required to hire locally.

Right now, there are more than a dozen jobs posted on their website, ranging from security to accounting and marketing. Next week, the casino is expected to announce how you can become a dealer.

MGM is partnering with Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College to offer 4 to 6 week dealer courses. The length of the course will depend on the game you want to learn.

MGM will guarantee an opportunity to be considered for a position, but can’t guarantee a job after training.

If you’re looking for other positions, the new MGM career center is open weekday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m.

