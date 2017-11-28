Local businesses still raising money for hurricane recovery efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts businesses raised thousands of dollars for the Salvation Army’s hurricane recovery efforts.



A $10,000 check was presented to the Salvation Army on Tuesday at their Pearl Street location in Springfield.

Market Mentors partnered with 20 local businesses to raise the money which will be spent in all hurricane relief efforts.



“We chose to raise money with all of our clients skip’s outdoor accents, excel drier, to name a few,” said Amanda Moyer of the Salvation Army. “We raised $10,000 to the salvation army that we are presenting.”



“We’re local guys, they are local guys and we liked to give back especially around the holidays when people are in need and stuff like that,” said Jeremy Nash of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.

Rocky’s ACE Hardware and Meredith Springfield Associates both each donated $1,000 to the cause.