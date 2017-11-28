Large-scale vaccination clinics to be held at UMass due to Meningitis outbreak

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Large-scale vaccination clinics are scheduled to be held at UMass Amherst following a meningitis outbreak on campus.

According to University Health Services Executive Director George Corey, the disease has reached “outbreak status” after University Health Services in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC determined the two cases of meningitis originated from a single strain.

Students at high risk are being encouraged to receive serogroup B vaccinations at a series of four walk-in clinics on campus over the next two weeks. According to University Health Services, students are considered at high risk if they live in campus housing, or have medical conditions such as asplenia, sickle cell anemia or take the medication Solaris.

So far, University Health Services has vaccinated more than 1,400 students. The large scale vaccination clinics begin Thursday and will be held from noon to 6:00 p.m. in the Cape Cod Lounge of the Student Union:

Thursday, November 30, first and second-year students preferred

Friday, December 1, first and second-year students preferred

Monday, December 4, third and fourth-year students preferred

Tuesday, December 5, third and fourth-year students preferred

Corey said students should bring their insurance cards to the clinic, although being an outbreak, the vaccination should be covered. Students who attend the clinics will be provided the vaccine no matter their ability to pay.

The doctor is reminding students to refrain from sharing food, drinks, and things that contact saliva.