Holyoke woman in hospital after being hit by car while walking dog

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke resident was taken to the hospital Monday night after she was hit by a car while walking her dog.

Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy told 22News the 52-year-old woman was struck by a car around 6:35 p.m. near the intersection of Canal and Lyman Streets. The driver has been identified as a 63-year-old man who is also a resident of the city.

McCoy said the woman remains in the hospital Tuesday with a head injury. McCoy told 22News it is believed she was crossing the road with her dog when she was hit. The driver stayed at the site of the accident and cooperated with police, McCoy said.

Police are still looking into what led up to the accident. No charges have been filed at the time.