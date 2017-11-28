Heimlich hero saves choking friend

(KSDK) A Missouri high schooler is a hero after saving the life of an 8th grade student.

Kaelie Burk was heading home from Wentzville Middle School on the bus when she said someone up front tossed a quarter down the aisle.

The quarter happened to land in Kaelie’s throat. Austin Medlock, a high school sophomore, was a couple seats away from Kaelie when he saw her choking.

He stood up and performed the Heimlich Maneuver on her, a quick action that saved Kaelie’s life by clearing her airway.

“It didn’t get the quarter all the way out but at least she was able to breath,” said Austin.

Read more: http://on.ksdk.com/2zMM7Qm