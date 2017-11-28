Hampden County Sheriff Cocchi pushing to save addicts’ lives locally

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The opioid epidemic is killing five people every day in Massachusetts. There isn’t enough treatment available.

“We’re trying,we’re talking about it, but now it’s time to step up and do something,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. He’s determined to save more lives locally with what’s known as a civil commitment treatment program.

In 2016, Sheriff Cocchi said his workers took 645 trips to Eastern Massachusetts to bring opioid addicts in for treatment through what’s known as a Section 35 commitment. It’s when loved ones prove in court that opioid addicts are a danger to themselves or others and must be committed to a 90-day treatment program.

Sheriff Cocchi said that type of service simply isn’t available in his county and when addicts return home from treatment, it’s easier for them to relapse, overdose and die. He’s determined to build a center locally, but where, and how, still need to be determined.

“As the sheriff of Hampden County, I am held responsible to the citizens of Hampden County. I have to stop listening to people say there’s no money and I have to find resources and revenue sources to provide this type of service. It’s crucial to public safety,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

The sheriff said the Department of Public Health would have to approve a new center and the tax money spent to build and operate it, but this is a first step in the right direction.