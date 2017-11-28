Granby High School students back to class after Monday knife incident

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Granby High School are back to class Tuesday after a confrontation that resulted in a school lockdown.

Granby Police Chief Alan Wishart told 22News the lockdown was issued at 11:00 Monday morning after a student pulled a knife and a metal club out of his backpack in the guidance office.

Wishart said the student became enraged and physically attacked a school resource officer who was assisting administration with the situation.

Chief Wishart said the resource officer was able to keep the armed student in the guidance area, at gunpoint, until other officers arrived. The officer also threatened to use his taser on the student after repeatedly ordering the student to drop his knife.

High School Principal Steve Sullivan sent out a call to parents to let them know the situation had ended peacefully.

The student was arrested and taken to Hadley Juvenile Court to be arraigned on multiple charges.