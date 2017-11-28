Geno Smith will start in place of Eli Manning for Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are changing quarterbacks for first time in more than 13 years.

Eli Manning: It's hard. It's a hard day. I'll hang in there and figure it out. It's up there with my hardest day as a Giant. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2017

Yes, Eli Manning is not going to start.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning when the Giants (2-9) face the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday.

Eli Manning: Coach called me and told me we were going to be splitting some time. I thought it was best to give Geno the start. I'll back him up and be a good teammate. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2017

Rookie Davis Webb will also play, if not this week, then sometime before the end of the season.

“Geno will start this week,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis an opportunity.”

Coach McAdoo: I respect everything Eli has done for this organization. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2017

Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, behind Brett Favre’s 297. He has started every Giants game since Nov. 21, 2004, when he took over for veteran Kurt Warner in the 10th game of his rookie season.

Manning has also started 12 postseason games, and twice led the Giants to Super Bowl victories.

Manning was given the option of starting against the Raiders to keep the streak alive, but declined.

WATCH: Coach Ben McAdoo discusses the decision to start Geno Smith on Sunday pic.twitter.com/KYnAlRNRaz — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2017