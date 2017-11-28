Former coach at Hampshire Regional High School sentenced for exposing himself

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A former girls’ basketball coach at Hampshire Regional High School has been sentenced to probation time for exposing himself to his daughter’s friends during sleepovers.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News that 56-year-old Richard Moussette, of Southampton, admitted that the facts were sufficient to find him guilty on three counts of open and gross lewdness. Carey said Moussette stood in a doorway in the middle of the night when three girls in multiple incidents walked by him to use the bathroom during sleepovers in 2011 and 2012.

Mousette’s two-year probation sentence comes with multiple conditions. The former coach was ordered by a judge to undergo sex offender treatment, attend mental health counseling, take any mental health medications as provided, have no contact with victims, and refrain from working, coaching, or volunteering with unsupervised minors.

Carey said the former coach will not have to register as a sex offender if he complies with the terms of his probation.