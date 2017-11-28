Eversource sends large electrical equipment from Agawam to East Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a huge piece of hardware taking the long way from Agawam to Springfield Tuesday night.



Eversource Energy sent a really large piece of electrical equipment from a substation in Agawam to its substation on Page Boulevard in East Springfield.

But to get there, the “auto-transformer” had to go down to Windsor Locks, Connecticut where it crossed the Connecticut River.

It’s nearly 15-feet tall and weighs almost 60 tons and required a truck and trailer that’s more than 115 feet long.

The trip took several hours because it moved at a maximum of ten miles an hour.

Eversource said it’s part of an upgrade of the regional transmission system.