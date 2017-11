HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – In his final television interview before his tragic passing at the age of 67, singer, Partridge Family star, and former teen idol David Cassidy gives a revealing interview to Dr. Phil about his private battles and his shocking dementia diagnosis.

And, a look back at his career that started it all.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

