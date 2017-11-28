Dead body found near Chicopee Street identified

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have identified the dead body that was found on Chicopee Street Monday evening.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News 56-year-old Ronald Jubenville was found dead in the woods near WACE Radio off Chicopee Street.

Officer Wilk said no criminal activity is suspected in Jubenville’s death.

“There are no signs of foul play and our investigators are awaiting the Medical Examiner’s cause of death report,” Officer Wilk told 22News.

Chicopee Police as well as the Massachusetts State Police investigated Jubenville’s death.