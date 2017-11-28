D.A. Gulluni gives Springfield students a first-hand look at court system

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of middle school students were in court in Springfield on Tuesday morning, but they weren’t in trouble.

Instead, they were learning how the court system works from Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni himself!

Students from Kiley Middle School in Springfield started their day by meeting and learning from a prosecutor, judge, and many other professionals at the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.

Then they were able to see first-hand how the legal system works by touring the building.

“It introduces them to these careers that they might not consider as they go through school at this very early age, ‘Maybe I want to strive to be a lawyer. Maybe I want to strive to be a court officer at one point,'” D.A. Gulluni told 22News.

Gulluni adopts many classrooms from schools across Hampden County with the hope of inspiring students to dream big and work hard.