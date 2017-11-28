Woman who died in Quincy Street house fire identified, suspect arraigned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have identified the woman who died in the Quincy Street house fire in Springfield on November 20.

Springfield Police Spokesman James Leydon told 22News 32-year-old Waleska Torres of Springfield died in the house fire allegedly caused by 20-year-old Iris Larregui of Hartford, Connecticut (in the photo above).

Larregui was arrested in connection with the fire and is currently facing arson charges. Other charges may be pending once the investigation is complete, police say.

A hearing has been scheduled for Larregui on November 29.

Leydon added that the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Fire and Police Department, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Office of the State Fire Marshall and the Hampden DA’s Office.