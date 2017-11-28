Chicopee Comprehensive H.S. offering program for students applying to college

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Getting into college can be a stressful process for some high school seniors.

Luckily, one school is offering help to students struggling with that process.

Chicopee Comprehensive high school offered a Massachusetts College Application Celebration program Tuesday.

Donna Hall Adams, a Chicopee Comp Guidance Counselor, told 22News the importance of programs like these, “We have a lot of students who don’t know how to get through the process and our goal today is to help walk them through it and help with every step.”

“It’s just an amazing experience that we are so lucky to have and I’m so excited and proud of our school for hosting it and giving us this opportunity,” said Tristan Richter, a Chicopee student.

The program helps encourage students to apply to college by providing assistance and building excitement for the application process.