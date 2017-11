NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Car accidents on I-91 North and South are causing traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Healy told 22News there is one accident on I-91 North just after Exit 18. Heading southbound, Healy said there is another accident near the Easthampton line.

There is no word on any injuries.

Drivers should give themselves some extra time if heading through the area.