Budget cuts for PVTA could impact elderly, disabled riders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts state budget for fiscal year 2019 includes less money for all regional transit authorities, including the PVTA. That could force them to eliminate certain bus routes and services.

The Stavros Center for Independent Living met on Tuesday to talk about the potential changes in bus service. Many PVTA passengers worry that getting rid of certain bus routes will prevent the elderly and disabled from getting around.

“I’m very concerned about it, because, like I said, I take it every day,” Sandy Rowley told 22News. “It’s going to affect a lot of people, it’s going to be very difficult.”

“We have the urban curve, we have the suburbs, and the rural communities,” PVTA Administrator Sandra Sheehan said. “We have to make sure we can provide the transportation our population needs to get to work, to school, to medical appointments, and to entertainment.”

Western Massachusetts is considered “transit dependent,” which means 60 percent of the PVTA’s passengers have no other form of transportation.

PVTA Administrator Sandra Sheehan also told 22News they’re creating a list of routes and services to try and figure out which cuts would impact the fewest passengers.