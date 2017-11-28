Bright Nights free for military members, first responders Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Admission to Bright Nights in Forest Park will be free for all active military members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical services personnel Wednesday.

Bright Nights Military and First Responder Night will last from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Westover Air Reserve Base and Barnes Air National Guard Base leadership will be there to greet everyone along with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield police and fire department leadership.

The entrance of Bright Nights, which is celebrating its 23rd year, will be lined with American Flags in honor of those serving our community and country. In addition to free admission, children of military members and first responders will receive a ticket for a free amusement ride in Santa’s Magical Forest.

This night is not just for Springfield-area public safety members, but anyone in the public safety field.