Boston weighs banning plastic shopping bags

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston City Council is considering banning single-use plastic shopping bags.

The Boston Globe reports a vote on a proposal by Councilor Matt O’Malley could come as soon as Wednesday.

The council has been weighing a citywide plastic bag ban for more than a year. Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh’s administration opposed last year’s proposal, citing potential impact on low income households and small businesses.

The administration says it’s reviewing O’Malley’s current proposal, which would ban flimsy plastic bags but allow businesses to charge 5-cents for more durable ones, as well as paper bags with handles.

Typical paper bags without handles would be free and businesses would keep all fee proceeds.

Neighboring Cambridge, Somerville and Brookline are among some 60 communities statewide that have imposed fees or limits on plastic bags.

