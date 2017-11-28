75 years ago: Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire

BOSTON (AP) — Seventy-five years ago, Boston witnessed the single worst nightclub fire in U.S. history, but its influence on building codes and on the treatment of burn victims still resonates.

In less than 15 minutes, flames ripped through the packed Cocoanut Grove nightclub, killing 492 people, injuring another 166 and scarring the city in the early days of World War II.

But the Nov. 28, 1942, blaze left another legacy.

One change can be seen at department stores and theaters across the country where central revolving doors are flanked by hinged doors.

The Cocoanut Grove had a single revolving door that became jammed as panicked patrons tried to flee the club, dooming hundreds inside.

The fire also prompted medical researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital to hone their treatment of burn victims.