Woman charged with 2nd OUI offense after Chicopee traffic stop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is facing her second OUI offense after she was pulled over by Chicopee police late Sunday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 45-year-old Dara Howard, of Springfield, was stopped by a police officer on Belcher Street around 11:18 p.m. after she was observed speeding, swerving, and crossing over lanes on Broadway Street. Wilk said when the officer asked Howard where she believed she was, she stated “Carew Street” in Springfield.

Wilk said the officer could smell alcohol coming from the car, which became stronger the more she spoke. Howard allegedly denied drinking any alcoholic beverages at first, but Wilk says she eventually admitted to drinking “a few.” An empty bottle of alcohol was later found in her purse, according to Wilk.

Howard was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and marked lanes violation. She was held overnight on $540 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.