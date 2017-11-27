Why are some Americans so interested in British royalty?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Britain’s Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle. Kensington Palace announced the engagement on Monday, followed by an official photo opportunity at the palace gardens.

Aside from Markle being American, the British royals play no part in our everyday lives, yet many Americans are fascinated with them.

Millions of people watched the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton on television in 2011.

One woman traces the fascination to Princess Diana.

“They want to see her kids happy and I think celebrities are a huge deal. They always have been but I think now even more so with the tabloids and everything,” Ashley Rourke said. “Anything to kind of distract people from what’s going on and all the negativity they can cling to.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are wasting no time.

They plan to be married in the spring of 2018.