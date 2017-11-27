What is net neutrality and why is it important?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The FCC is set to roll back Obama era regulations regarding “net neutrality.”

The current net neutrality rules went into effect in 2015. Essentially, they treat internet service providers like utility companies, requiring that they give equal access to all online content and apps.

A repeal of net neutrality would allow giant companies to control broadband speed, and favor their own services, possibly creating fast and slow lanes.

Free Press in a nonpartisan non-profit. They told 22News what the internet might look like without net neutrality.

“It could look more like cable TV where you pay $25 for a package that includes these channels. Well imagine paying $25 a month for a package that only includes certain websites and not others. That is certainly not the way we know the internet right now,” said Candace Clement, Free Press Campaign Director.

The Chairman of the FCC says taking away the net neutrality rules would encourage investment in even faster online access and force internet service providers to be transparent about their policies.

The FCC is expected to vote on net neutrality rules on December 14th.