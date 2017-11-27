Westfield police investigating weekend stabbing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are investigating a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe told 22News the stabbing occurred outdoors in the area of Maple and Morris Streets around 11:30 Saturday night.

McCabe said the incident may have stemmed from a disagreement earlier that day. He said the victim was taken to the hospital with “non life-threatening” injuries.

Westfield police are continuing to look into what led up to the stabbing. No arrests have been made at this time.