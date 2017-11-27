Western Massachusetts churches organize church security training

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts clergy are working with law enforcement to ensure the safety of their parishioners.

After several deadly attacks at churches around the country this year, the western Massachusetts Council of Churches is organizing church security training.

Archbishop Timothy Paul told 22News that the churches have an obligation to provide a safe place of worship for those who come to pray. He said, “We’re moving forward with our next step to help them implement a security team, security program, a security plan. And then to further provide training for those churches.”

Archbishop Paul told 22News that he would hope that once the word gets out that churches are training for possible threats, it would act as a deterrent to someone who might think about attacking a church.