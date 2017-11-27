VT men accused of going to NY to meet with teen they had illicit conversations with

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested two Vermont men they say traveled to New York to meet with a juvenile they were having an illicit conversation with.

Mark Cuppernell, 59 and Anthony Allen Jr., 46, both of Brattleboro, Vt., are accused of sending text, chat, and images via a social media to a 17-year-old boy.

Both were charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, first-degree disseminating indecent material, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cuppernell and Allen were remanded to Jefferson County Public Safety building on $20,000 cash/$40,000 bond.

New York State Police were assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (315)-482-2080.