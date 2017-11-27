Unique craft shop opens on Dwight Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new business featuring unique craft products officially opened in Holyoke Monday night.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and community leaders were on hand for the grand opening of New Artesana on Dwight Street.

New Artesana collects donations of t-shirts, cuts them up, and then they use traditional hand-operated looms to weave the tee-shirt materials into products they can sell in their store.

But it’s not just for profit. It’s for a purpose.



“For us, it’s expanding employment and leadership opportunities for women,” said Katy Moonan, founder and director of New Artisana. “One of the many ways people are joining efforts to try and improve quality of life in Holyoke.”



New Artesana is in the Parsons Hall Building on Dwight Street in the downtown Canal District.

It contains a workshop filled with looms, and a small retail area.

