Two dead in bear collision

(KCRA) A mother and her baby were killed Thanksgiving night when their vehicle hit a bear in Northern California, according to the Calaveras County coroner.

Sarah Rohde, 27, was driving just after 6 p.m. Thursday when the crash happened. Rohde and her 19-month-old daughter, Ariana, were killed in the crash, said family members.

Rhode’s 4-year-old son, Julian, was also in the car. He survived the crash and was taken to UC Medical Center.

The bear also died.

“She was the best mom any child could ever ask for, and she was the best daughter,” Rohde’s mother, Tracy Browning, said. “She was my rock, and I was her rock too.”

