Tobacco companies must run ads about the dangers of smoking

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smoking kills 1,200 people every day, and now the big tobacco companies have to admit that.

Brutally honest TV and radio ads hit the airwaves this weekend that tell the truth about tobacco. But they’re not being placed by advocacy groups; they are being placed by the tobacco companies.

It’s the result of a lawsuit that dates back to 1999 and accuses the tobacco companies of racketeering and deception. The ruling was made in 2006 and for the last 11 year tobacco companies have been trying to appeal.

Ruth Ever coordinates the Healthy Youth Coalition in Easthampton. She said teens stand to benefit.

“This really strips the product of all of that glamour and sexiness and says ‘No, it’s really a serious drug that you need to think twice about using,'” Ever explained. “Young people are often surprised to learn that nicotine is the most addictive drug on the planet.”

The ruling requires tobacco companies to put out weekly full page ads in 50 major newspapers and place five ads a week for a year on NBC, ABC, and CBS.