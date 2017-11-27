‘Tis the season to donate to Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our annual Toys for Tots campaign is officially underway.



We’re collecting new, unwrapped toys for deserving children in western Massachusetts.

Toys for Tots started at 8:30 a.m., Monday and dozens of people have already stopped by to drop off their donations.



22News has been affiliated with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program for several years now.

Last year, our lobby was completely filled with toys. All of the toys will go directly to children in need, in western Massachusetts.

“I think with the world the way it is today we need to reach out with love even if it’s a five dollar toy,” said Irene Haughey of Chicopee. “I have done it every year since I moved to Chicopee eight years ago.”



Toys for Tots will continue through December 11.

You can drop off toys at our lobby, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



We also have weekend hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and extended hours December 7 through 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Keep in mind all of the toys we collect, will benefit children in western Massachusetts.

