Supernatural – The Scorpion And The Frog Trailer

A big heist is underway on the next episode of Supernatural, Thursday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Feeling as if they are running out of options, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) agree to steal a mysterious trunk belonging to a demon named Barthamus (guest star David Cubitt), in exchange for a locater spell the Winchesters can use to track down Jack.

Robert Singer directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1308). The episode airs on November 30, 2017.

