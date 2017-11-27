Springfield police searching for stabbing suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are searching for a suspect in a double stabbing late Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, two victims were stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two men at 885 Carew Street. Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center, and are expected to survive.

Springfield police detectives were able to locate the knife used in the stabbing, but Walsh said the suspect drove away in an older model white Honda Accord.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Springfield Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.