Silver Alert issued for missing Southbridge man

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old man.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, Dennis Gahagan of Southbridge, was last seen Sunday night around 7 p.m.

Gahagan may be in his Grey 2006 Toyota Tacoma truck with license plates MA 1SD930. Gahagan allegedly suffers from a serious memory impairment and left his Southbridge home feeling ill without notifying family members where he was going. His cellphone is turned off.

If you have any information or believe you have seen Gahagan, you’re asked to call Southbridge police at 1-508-764-5420.