CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of East Street in Chicopee is temporarily closed after a car hit a pole Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. East Street is temporarily closed from Crestwood Street to Frontenac Street.

Officers are in the area to direct drivers around the closure.

Wilk said there are minor injuries.