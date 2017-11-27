Record-breaking Cyber Monday?

(NBC News) This year’s Cyber Monday is set to become the biggest single day of internet shopping ever.

According to Adobe, Americans will spend a record $6.6 billion online Monday, with millions of people being pulled to the web by low prices and how easy the process is.

Analysts say more than 20% of all gifts will be bought online instead of in stores this holiday season.

Shoppers say the best bargains online are on electronics, toys, clothes, beauty supplies and even travel.

